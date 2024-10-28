Hitendra Thakur Files Nomination from Vasai Seat for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

In a significant moment for Vasai's political landscape, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader and Vasai Assembly candidate Hitendra Thakur officially filed his nomination today. A large crowd of loyal supporters gathered outside the nomination center, which Thakur addressed, emphasizing that the event was not intended as a “Shakti Pradarshan” (show of strength) but as an organic show of support.

“This is not a Shakti Pradarshan; those who love the party and love me have come here out of their own will,” Thakur remarked, underscoring the deep bond between the BVA and the local community. Thakur, a well-regarded figure known for his grassroots efforts and developmental work in the Vasai-Virar region, is expected to be a strong contender in the upcoming elections.

The Vasai Assembly constituency, located in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, is one of six assembly constituencies in the district and is part of the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency along with Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, and Nalasopara. Previously part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency before delimitation, Vasai has consistently seen Thakur’s leadership, with him winning the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In 2019, Thakur received 102,950 votes, surpassing Shiv Sena’s Vijay Govind Patil, who garnered 76,955 votes.