HM Dilip Walse Patil angry over Rana couple; gives strict instructions to police

The political atmosphere in the city is heating up after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshri'. Shiv Sainiks have gathered in large numbers outside the house in Khar where Rana couple lives. Against this backdrop, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, while talking to a Marathi news channel, has commented on the political tension in Mumbai.

"The police are doing their duty to maintain law and order, but the Rana couple should also be careful not to create tension," he said. If Rana couple wants to read Hanuman Chalisa, they should read it at home, 'appealed the Home Minister. Also, there is no need to go to another person's house and do drama. This drama has been going on for the last two-three days, why is it going on? Do whatever you want at home. Are there fewer people in the world who respect religion? Or is it only these two who have taken the contract of religion? asked Home Minister Walse Patil.

Will the Rana couple be arrested if they try to go to 'Matoshri'? This question was asked to Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police know their job and clear instructions have been given to them on what to do in case of tension. I have talked to all the senior police officers, informed the Home Minister

Criticizing the role played by MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, the Home Minister has also made a serious allegation. 'Today's incident will not disturb law and order in Maharashtra, but if tension arises, the Rana couple and those who secretly support them will be responsible. The Rana family will not take such a big step without the covert support of anyone, 'said the Home Minister.