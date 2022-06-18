HM Dilip Walse Patil instructs DGP to increase security of Sadabhau Khot

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that he has ordered to increase the security of Sadabhau Khot. This morning, the state police chief has been instructed to increase the security of Sadabhau Khot, said Walse Patil. Sadabhau Khot had said that he is in danger from Pawar family. After that, the security of Sadabhau Khot will be enhanced.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil called on NCP President Sharad Pawar at his residence today. He then interacted with the media. He said, "We always meet Sharad Pawar. There are many things we want to hear from him, we want him to guide us. We met accordingly."



Sadabhau Khot had said that he life is in danger from Pawar family. On this, Dilip Walse Patil said, "I do not think that Sadabhau's life is in danger. However, in order to keep his life safe, I have instructed the state police chief this morning to increase the security of Sadabhau Khot."