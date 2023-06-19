Holar community to show black flags to Chief Minister at 'Ashadhi maha puja'

Today (Monday), Shivaji Javir, the leader of the Swabhimani Holar community, organized a road blockade on the Kolhapur-Pandharpur road in Sangola. The purpose of this protest was to raise awareness and advocate for the neglected demands of the Holar community. As a result of the blockade, traffic congestion occurred along the route, as per the reports in Saam.

A protest took place at Pandharpur Chowk, where demonstrators demanded the establishment of an economic development corporation for the Holar community, the formation of the Holar Community Studies Commission, justice for Akshay Bhalerao's murderer, the retraction of false charges against Nitin Ranadive, and several other significant demands. A substantial number of Holar community members actively joined this demonstration.

The movement caused a complete halt in traffic on the Kolhapur-Pandharpur route for approximately one hour during the protest. Shivaji Javir, the leader of the Holar community, issued a warning that if their demands are met prior to the Ashadhi Maha Puja, they would stage a protest by displaying black flags to the chief minister during the event.