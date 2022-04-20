Home Minister responds to MNS's demand of installing CCTVs at religious sites

After the stand taken by MNS chief Raj Thackeray against the loudspeaker in the mosques, the politics in the state has heated up. Some mosques have taken the initiative and welcomed the demand. Recently, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, it was seen that this issue had a political impact. MNS has now brought up the issue of CCTV after the issue of loudspeakers.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar has installed CCTV in almost all the temples, but are there CCTVs in the mosques? he asked. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has given an explanation on this. "No instructions have been given to make CCTV mandatory in temples. There is no reason for the government to oppose anyone who voluntarily installs CCTVs in temples and those who want to install CCTVs in other places of worship. They should make the decision voluntarily, ”said Walse Patil.

What did Bala Nandgaonkar say?

"CCTV is installed in almost all the temples, but are there CCTVs in the mosques? Why not a CCTV system in a "multi-religious" place of worship? Installing CCTVs will have deter wrong activity. Also, there is no reason for anyone to object. The government should make rules and implement this strictly, ”said Bala Nandgaonkar. He made the demand through Twitter.