Home recovery: 95% of Covid-19 patients in state recover without hospitalization

Even though there has been a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the majority of the patients (95%) are currently receiving treatment at home, which is a positive development. Out of the remaining patients, only a small percentage (4.8%) require hospitalization (292), and a mere 0.7% (46) of them are in the ICU. This is a relief because it indicates that even though the number of cases is increasing, the proportion of people who are seriously ill is relatively low.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused widespread devastation globally, has been brought under control to a large extent. Presently, the XBB1.16 variant of the Omicron strain is in circulation, and while it has higher infectivity, the number of severe cases remains low. In the latest update, on Tuesday, over 15,000 tests were conducted, and around 949 new cases and six fatalities were reported.

The state currently has 6,118 active cases of coronavirus, with the highest number of cases in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur. The remaining districts have 100 or fewer cases.

From January 1 to April 18 this year, a total of 68 patients have lost their lives. Among them, 73 per cent were aged above 60 years. Out of these 68 patients, 57 per cent had co-morbidities while 34 per cent did not have any underlying disease.

The number of active coronavirus cases in various cities and districts of the state are as follows: Mumbai has 1,677 cases, Thane has 1,003, Nagpur has 786, Pune has 764, Raigad has 220, Palghar has 187, Sangli has 160, Solapur has 113, and Dharashiv has 105.