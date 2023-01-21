Hope ECI takes decision on Shiv Sena poll symbol as per law says, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he hopes the Election Commission of India (ECI) gives its decision regarding the Shiv Sena poll symbol of 'bow and arrow' in accordance with law and existing rules. The ECI is currently hearing a dispute over the Shiv Sena symbol which is being claimed by the party's rival factions led by Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In an interim order in October 2022, the poll panel barred the two Sena factions from using the 'bow and arrow' symbol and also the registered party name. The rival camps were allotted new names. "I hope the decision will be as per law and rules," Shinde told reporters when asked about the ongoing hearing in the matter before the ECI in New Delhi.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the party belongs to former CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sainiks, and once again targeted the rebels led by Shinde .

"Everybody knows whom the Shiv Sena belongs -- Uddhav Thackeray and all Shiv Sainiks like us. Those who left are traitors (a reference to rebels)," said the former state minister. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the ECI should not decide on the party’s poll symbol till the Supreme Court gives its judgment on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs from the camp led by Chief Minister Shinde. The Supreme Court has said it would commence hearing on February 14 on a batch of petitions, including the one seeking the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs from the Shinde camp, related to the Maharashtra political crisis triggered by a revolt in the party in June last year.