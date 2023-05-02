Hope he reconsider his decision: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as NCP president

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said just so upset and shocked to hear of Sharad Pawar ji’s decision to step down as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, hope he reconsiders his decision, the state and the country need his experienced leadership at this crucial juncture of political churning.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the party chief. However, he won't retire from active politics. Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.

NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar said next president of NCP will work under Sharad Pawar's guidance. Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back.