Horrific Car Accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Friends Killed on the Spot, 2 Seriously Injured

A tragic road accident occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Five friends were returning to the city after having dinner at a roadside eatery when their speeding car crashed into the divider of a bridge. The impact was so intense that the vehicle was completely mangled. Three of the friends died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. The accident took place around midnight on Tuesday, June 24, near the Builda Phata on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon National Highway. The injured are currently being treated at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The five young men from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had gone to a dhaba on the Phulambri road in a car. After finishing their meal, they were returning via the national highway. While approaching Builda Phata at high speed, the driver failed to judge the road's bridge divider, causing the car to slam into it and overturn.

In this horrific crash, Arfat Bagwan, Rehan Sayyed, and Sayyed Maruf lost their lives on the spot. Sayyed Ujeif and Sheikh Shariq were critically injured. Upon receiving the information, Police Inspector Sanjay Sahane from Phulambri Police Station immediately dispatched personnel to the accident site. With the help of local citizens, the police rushed the injured to the Government Medical College and Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A large crowd gathered at the hospital following the accident, and grieving family members of the deceased broke down in tears at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as:

* Sayyed Maruf Majid, 18, resident of Roshan Gate

* Rehan Jameel Shaikh, 16, resident of Pimpaliraja, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

* Arfat Asif Shaikh, 17, also from Pimpaliraja

The two injured victims, Sharif Shaikh and Ujeir Khan, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.