Hotelier dies by suicide after making video call to wife

The shocking incident of a hotelier committing suicide has come to light. He ended his life by making a video call to his wife. He ended his life by strangling himself to fan with a sari and a bedsheet. The exact cause of the hotelier's suicide is still unclear.

The deceased was identified as Prince Dattatraya Dhepe (age 49). The incident took place near Sahil Palace at Fateh Singh Chowk in Akkalkot town of Solapur district on Sunday evening. The incident has been registered at Akkalkot North police station.

According to Akkalkot North police sources, Dhepe was running a hotel called Hotel Kripasindhu in the Swami Samarth temple area. Before committing suicide, he made a video call to his wife Jayashree Dhepe, and told her that he was committing suicide.

After the video call, when the wife went to the bedroom of the house, it was noticed that the husband had strangled himself in the bedroom with the help of a sari and bedsheet. She then called her son. The boy and his neighbor Praveen Ghatge and Aniket Sontakke, who lived in front of the house, all brought down the body.

He was rushed to a rural hospital in a private vehicle. But doctors said he died before he could be treated. This news was given by his son Shivam Rajkumar Dhepe (age 21 years). Further investigation of this incident is being done by Naik Sheikh.