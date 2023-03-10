How many farmers committed suicide under whose government; Ajit Pawar shares statistics

The issue of farmer suicides seems to be burning in the state's budget session. State opposition leader Ajit Pawar has raised the issue. It has also given information about how many farmers committed suicide during the period of whose government.

"During Devendra Fadnavis's tenure as chief minister, 5,061 farmers committed suicide in five years from 2014 to 2019; 1,660 in 2019 to 2021 when Uddhav Thackeray was a chief minister; and 1,023 farmers committed suicide in just seven months under Eknath Shinde. I don't want to compare. But under any government, farmer suicides are bad."

Ajit Pawar said, "Eight farmers are committing suicide every day. 22 farmers committed suicide in Beed. At that time, I used to hear the speech that a case of 302 should be registered. However, a case of 302 should be registered, and a way out is not useful."

Statistics given by Ajit Pawar on farmer suicides: