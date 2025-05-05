HSC Exam Results 2025: Santosh Deshmukh Daughter, Vaibhavi Scored 85.33 % in 12th Board Exam

Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh brutal murder shook the entire state of Maharashtra. Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was brutally murdered last year. This incident had brought a mountain of grief to the Deshmukh family. Beed and whole Maharashtra is fighting to give justice to Santosh Deshmukh and his family. Amid the justice struggle Santosh's daughter Vaibhavi, has made her father proud as she studied and scored 85.33 percent in class 12.



The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Class 12th results. The overall result of the state is 91.88 percent. A total of 14,27,085 regular students had registered for Science, Arts, Commerce and Business courses and ITI from 9 divisional boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. Out of these, 14,17,968 students have entered, out of which 13,02,873 students have passed.

About Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh brutal murder

Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally tortured and murdered on December 9 2024. The killing was allegedly orchestrated because Deshmukh tried to thwart a multi-crore extortion attempt targeting Avaada, a wind energy company operating in his village. His efforts to protect the company's operations and, by extension, the livelihoods of local residents, put him in direct conflict with a criminal syndicate led by Sudarshan Ghule and allegedly masterminded by Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

