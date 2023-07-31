Husband and wife electrocuted by cooler in Akola's Mahan village

A tragic incident has occurred in Akola where a husband and wife lost their lives after getting electrocuted by a cooler. This shocking event took place in Mahan, Akola district, and has caused a major uproar in the community. The couple succumbed to the powerful electric shock immediately. Akola police are currently investigating the matter. The entire village is in mourning, as the husband and wife had no one else left behind.

As per the reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4 pm on July 30 in Mahan village. The victims of this tragic incident were Prabhakar Bapurao Janorkar (70) and his wife Nirmala Prabhakar Janorkar (65), who were both residents of the village. In Prabhakar's house, the cooler was being used solely for air circulation, and they were not adding water to it.

On July 30, after returning from work on the farm, Prabhakar found that the door to their house was locked from the inside. Despite knocking, his wife did not open it. So, he peered through a window into the house and discovered his wife lying unconscious near the cooler. After unsuccessful attempts to open the front door, Prabhakar decided to enter through the back door of the house. As he tried to lift his wife near the cooler, his hand accidentally touched the appliance, resulting in an electric shock. Despite his cries for help, the intense shock caused him to become stuck to the cooler, leading to a tragic demise for both Prabhakar and his wife.

The couple lived alone as they had no children and relied on the income from their two-acre farmland for their livelihood. The entire village is in shock over their sudden and unfortunate deaths. The incident has been reported to the Mahan police station, and the authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter.