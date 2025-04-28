Husband’s Plea for Action Against Wife Over Explicit Viral Video Dismissed by Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a husband's plea seeking action against his wife for allegedly circulating her explicit video on the internet, citing lack of concrete evidence. Justice Mahendra Chandwani passed the order. The husband, a resident of Dighori, and his wife, who lives separately in Amravati due to family disputes, were involved in a legal battle. The husband had initially filed a defamation suit against his wife in the First Class Judicial Magistrate’s Court, alleging that she had abused him in offensive language. While the petition was pending, the husband was informed by an unidentified person about a explicit video of his wife circulating online.

After confirming the identity of the woman in the video, the husband asked his wife to file a police complaint against the man seen in the video. However, the wife refused. Subsequently, the husband sought to include offences under the Information Technology Act in his claim.

Also Read | Ramachandran’s wife in Kerala still unaware of husband’s death in Kashmir.

On February 6, 2025, the First Class Judicial Magistrate’s Court dismissed the husband's claim. The court noted that while the wife was alleged to have used obscene language at home, the husband did not claim that these abuses were heard by any outsiders. Therefore, the court held that there was no defamation.

The husband then filed a petition in the High Court, arguing that the judicial magistrate’s court had not considered the offences under the Information Technology Act and had failed to issue a notice to his wife in this regard. However, the High Court also found no merit in the husband's arguments and denied him any relief.