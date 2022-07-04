"I am back and I have got Eknath Shinde with me" says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis after the floor test said "I have come back and I have got Eknath Shinde with me. Those who insulted me, this is a revenge against them. I have forgiven them. In politics, not everything can be taken to heart," he said.

"We don't want power, it is only a way to reach out to people. Power is used to bring a difference in the lives of people. PM Modi had ordered me to become the Deputy CM in this government. I will always support Eknath Shinde as CM and his tenure will be successful. In no way will there be any enmty or power struggle," Fadnavis further said.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.