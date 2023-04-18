I am in NCP, will remain with NCP": Ajit Pawar refutes rumours of joining Eknath Shinde govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance said I am with NCP, will remain with NCP.

Ajit Pawar denied media reports claiming he had the backing of a section of his party MLAs in his rumoured bid to switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a tweet, on Monday, Ajit Pawar issued a stout denial of the news reports, saying, There are some media reports saying that I have convened a meeting of the (NCP) MLAs on Tuesday. This is completely false. I wish to clarify that I have not called a meeting of my party MLAs and office bearers.

The denial of the report in a vernacular daily by the NCP heavyweight comes just days after the BJP’s Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule brushed off speculations linking the former to the ruling saffron camp, saying he wasn’t aware of any such move. He further clarified that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP hasn’t held any discussions with him in this regard.