"I am not surprised…": Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's move to field candidate in Baramati for LS polls

In a bold response to the recent claim made by the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, three-time MP Supriya Sule affirmed her preparedness to face any challenger in the traditional bastion of the Pawar family.

A day after Ajit Pawar announced the NCP's intention to field a candidate against her, Sule expressed her commitment to democratic principles, stating, "This is a democracy, and their Mahayuti was going to field a candidate against me." In an interview with The Indian Express, she remained unperturbed, emphasizing her focus on her work rather than her opponents.

Responding to inquiries about Ajit Pawar's decision to field a candidate against her, Sule remarked, "I cannot answer this… You can ask him about this. It is his decision… I am not surprised… I don’t think about the opponents, I think about my work."

Amidst speculation that Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, may be the chosen candidate for Baramati, Sule expressed her readiness for a dignified electoral contest. "I do not know whether she will contest against me…I believe in democracy. There should be a dignified fight," she said.

Denying any surprise at her brother's decision, Sule highlighted the democratic nature of such choices. "What is there to react? We are, after all, living in a democracy. People are free to make decisions. I respect democracy. I genuinely mean it," she stated, dispelling notions of panic within her camp.

Sule, known for addressing various issues related to Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha, affirmed her commitment to politics for public service. "I respect democracy. I am in politics to serve the people and make policies in their interest and for their welfare… I am a 53-year-old mature politician…I have been a topper in Parliament," she declared.

Ajit Pawar unveils plans to contest polls from Pawar bastions

"We will be contesting in the four places we have - Baramati, Shirur, Satara, and Raigad. However, in other constituencies where Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena is strong, if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also has strength, then we can discuss with the BJP and Shinde Saheb to decide on sharing seats there," said Ajit Pawar.

NCP MPs in all four seats

Ajit Pawar has declared his candidacy for all four seats, all currently held by NCP members. Three seats are under the Sharad Pawar faction, while one is from Ajit Pawar's camp. Supriya Sule in Baramati, Amol Kolhe in Shirur, and Shrinivas Patil in Satara belong to the Sharad Pawar faction. In Raigad Lok Sabha, Sunil Tatkare represents Ajit Pawar's camp. Today's announcement confirms that Ajit Pawar's group will contest all four seats, setting the stage for a direct contest between Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's candidate, with no BJP involvement.

Despite the challenge, Supriya Sule's track record in Baramati is formidable, having secured the seat in three consecutive elections since 2009. The Baramati Lok Sabha seat, originally vacated by her father and contested by Mahadev Jankar in 2014, has been a consistent stronghold for the Pawar family.

As the political landscape in Baramati evolves, the upcoming electoral contest is poised to be a significant chapter in Maharashtra's political narrative, with the potential to reshape the leadership dynamics within the Baramati.