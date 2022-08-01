'I am proud of Sanjay Raut', says Uddhav Thackeray

"I am definitely proud of Sanjay Raut. Sanjay is an old friend of mine. I have just met his family. He speaks against what is a crime, what is not acceptable. His words that he will not surrender even if he dies are very good. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave this reaction. In a press conference held in Mumbai today, Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP president JP Nadda's remarks on regional parties along with Sanjay Raut's arrest.

Sanjay Raut a very close and trusted leader of Uddhav Thackeray, was arrested by the ED. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED yesterday (July 31) after a day-long interrogation. Sanjay Raut will be produced in court today. The ED team was stationed at the Maitri bungalow of Sanjay Raut in Bhandup from seven o'clock yesterday morning. Raut was arrested late at 11.38 pm after a day-long interrogation.

"BJP National President JP Nadda's statement is disgusting and despicable. We compare politics with chess. But current politics is only about force," said Uddhav Thackeray. "BJP is working to crush our identity. BJP is working to divide Hindus and crush the opposition. JP Nadda's statement is leading to dictatorship. In two and a half years, the chief ministership has not left his head. Times are always changing. You have strength today, but days Uddhav Thackeray further said.



