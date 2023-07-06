I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar after National Executive meeting

Sharad Pawar has called the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi today. 13 NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan was present at his residence.

Today's meeting helped boost our morale. I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar after the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi. Now, whatever we need to say, we will say it before the Election Commission of India, said Sharad Pawar.

The Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party passed 8 resolutions today. The Committee expressed its full faith in the president of the party, Sharad Pawar. The Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party approved the decision of Sharad Pawar of expelling Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs who have joined hands with NDA, said PC Chacko on NCP's National Executive meeting.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.