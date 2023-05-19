"I beg you": Shah Rukh Khan's shocking chats with Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan case goes viral

Actor Shah Rukh Khan purportedly requested former NCB official Sameer Wankhede 'to go soft on his son' Aryan Khan in the now-dismissed drug case, a court document showed today. The document, filed by Wankhede in Mumbai High Court, shows an alleged chat exchange between him and actor Shah Rukh Khan. As per the chats, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen requesting Wankhede to help him and his family in the case Wankhede was heading in the year 2019. "Please man I beg you, there is nothing from my side that is in vested interest," SRK tells Wankhede as per the chat.

According to these chats, the actor is seen urging Wankhede not to let Aryan be in jail as it would "destroy his spirit." Khan also tells Wankhede that Aryan doesn't deserve to be in a jail like a hardened criminal. These are some of the messages that are seen in the chats that Sameer Wankhede has attached in his petition:"Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It's a man's promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn't deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man, please I beg you."

"I beg you man, please don't let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken.""If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don't know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok and to your satisfaction. If then your authority furnishes a ' short reply ' with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably it will be a huge favour because the family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future and that's why I am making this, beyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it please, for his sake."

In his appeal before Bombay HC, Wankhede said the CBI action against him is an act of revenge. An urgent hearing at 2.30 pm has been allowed. On Thursday, May 18, the former NCB Mumbai zone chief skipped the CBI summons after he was granted protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court till May 22. The Delhi HC on May 17 granted Wankhede the liberty to approach the Bombay HC for further relief. In the Delhi High Court, he also sought a cross-FIR against NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case, on the basis of a vigilance report of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede had arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case in October 2021.The CBI has booked Wankhede under Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the IPC.