“I Don’t Need an Invitation To Visit Ayodhya”: Uddhav Thackeray on Attending Ram Temple Event

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, stated on Saturday that he has not received a formal invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. However, he emphasized that a formal invitation is not necessary for him to visit Ayodhya, asserting that Lord Ram belongs to everyone.

Thackeray expressed his intention to visit the temple town in Uttar Pradesh whenever he deems fit, highlighting the broader significance of Lord Ram beyond individual or political ownership. He recalled Shiv Sena's prolonged struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, noting that his father and the founder of Sena, Bal Thackeray, had his voting rights "snatched away" due to campaigning for the Ram Temple and Hindutva during a bypoll.

"I have not received any invitation yet, and I don't need one to visit Ayodhya as Ram Lalla belongs to everyone. Whenever I feel like it, I will go. Shiv Sena had contributed a lot to the Ram temple movement," stated Uddhav Thackeray. He also reminisced about his previous visit to Ayodhya during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a subtle jab at the BJP, Thackeray urged against turning the consecration ceremony into a political event, emphasizing that Lord Ram is not the property of any single party but a matter of faith for millions of people. He underscored that the construction of the Ram temple was made possible by the Supreme Court's decision, with no direct involvement from the Central government.

"Whether I have received an invitation or not is not the issue. But just one person should not take credit for it. Bal Thackeray’s voting rights were taken away by the Election Commission for campaigning in support of the Ram Mandir and supporting Hindutva, lakhs of karsevaks have sacrificed for Ram Mandir," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut added historical context, claiming that among the "top ten" individuals accused of demolishing the Babri mosque in 1992, prominent Shiv Sainiks, including Bal Thackeray, are listed. A total of 109 Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra are allegedly accused in the demolition case.

The upcoming consecration ceremony is anticipated to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 individuals. The ceremony holds immense significance as it marks a historic moment in the construction of the Ram temple at the revered site in Ayodhya.