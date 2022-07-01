I don't think our organisation has ever weakened: Sanjay Raut

When asked if Shiv Sena has weakened and if upset MLAs are happy as Eknath Shinde became the CM, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "I don't think our organisation has ever weakened ... Nobody is upset."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED. However, due to planned work, Sanjay Raut could not go to the ED office. After that, Sanjay Raut has been summoned for the second time by the ED. A second summons was issued on July 1. Accordingly, Sanjay Raut will appear before the ED at 12 noon today. Sanjay Raut has given information about this in a tweet. In this tweet, he has tagged Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray.

In his tweet, Sanjay Raut said, "I will appear before the ED at 12 noon today. I respect the summons issued to me and it is my duty to co-operate with the investigating agencies. I appeal to Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office." He has also tagged Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar in his tweets.