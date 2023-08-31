"I entered politics by accident", says Pankaja Munde

The last four years have seen many twists in state politics. Therefore, the impact of this political change is also felt in family relationships. The Ajit Pawar faction in the NCP has joined hands with the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who was on break for two months, has become active again and has also started her tour through the ‘Shiv Shakti Parikrama yatra.’ After this, Pankaja Munde once again said that she entered politics by accident.

Every year on Raksha Bandhan, the sister-brother of the Munde family is discussed. Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde, who are each other's opponents in politics, were seen coming together on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Pankaja tied rakhi to Dhananjay Munde. Then, in an interview with a channel the next day, she spoke about his political entry. “I want to quit politics. Because I got into politics by accident. I didn't even know I was going to contest the elections until I found out about it after my assembly candidature was announced. Unfortunately, my father passed away on June 3, 2014, and I was thrown into politics,” Pankaja Munde said.

“When I was first elected, my view of politics was not polluted. But when I saw pollution in politics up close, handled it alone, faced it, stumbled, fell and won. At that time, I realized that politics needs a rebelliousness, and I don't care attitude that I don't have. When I was a minister, an IAS officer was wrongly tortured by MLA. Then I was in a situation where I had to take the side of MLA politically. But I didn't take it. I took the side of a woman IAS officer," Pankaja Munde told ABP Maza.