I have no interest in succeeding Sharad Pawar as NCP chief: Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) vice president Praful patel said Sharad Pawar yesterday, said again and again that there should be a generational change. Maybe he wanted a new generation to step forward. None of us knew about it beforehand. He has asked for some time and we should grant him that. Some of our workers wanted him to withdraw his resignation. Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, I, Chhagan Bhujbal and others we tried to speak to him today. We requested him again. But as I said, we should give him a day or two.

When asked if Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as NCP's national president due to the party's internal politics, vice president Praful Patel said, the party is united. Everyone stands together under the leadership of Pawar Sahab. NCP, as a party, will remain united. No factions will appear. No such question arises unless a final decision on the resignation of Sharad Pawar is taken. Personally, I am not ready to take up this responsibility. I am already the national vice president of the party, it is a glorious post. I already have a lot of responsibilities. So, I have no interest in becoming the national president of the party, said Praful.

We'll tell you tomorrow if a need will arise to convene a meeting of that committee, said Praful Patel on the party's committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president. On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, declared that he would be resigning as the party's chief, which led to a heartfelt response from numerous NCP leaders, workers, and supporters who pleaded with him to rethink his decision.