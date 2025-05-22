‘I Have No Involvement, They’re Distant Relatives’: IG Supekar on Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case

The death case of Vaishnavi Hagwane has taken a new turn as senior police officer Dr. Jalindar Supekar, Inspector General of Prisons, has been named by social activist Anjali Damania and NCP leader Rupali Thombare Patil. Both have alleged that Supekar played a role in shielding the accused and have demanded a thorough investigation into his involvement. Anjali Damania, addressing the media, alleged that Dr. Supekar is the maternal uncle of Shashank Hagwane, a key figure in the case. “He used his influence to intimidate the daughters-in-law and their families. Both women were threatened into silence,” Damania claimed. She further added that Supekar must be investigated for his alleged role in enabling and protecting the accused.

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Supekar issued a statement denying any involvement. “The Hagwane family is a distant relative, and I have had no contact with them for months. I am a father of two daughters myself, and no father can support such a heinous and inhuman act. My stand is clear – those responsible must be punished,” he stated.

The controversy traces back to an earlier complaint filed by Mayuri, the wife of Rajendra Hagwane’s elder son. After the complaint, the accused were reportedly absconding and later returned, allegedly threatening Mayuri’s family with impunity. “They were told they couldn’t harm them in any way, which raises serious concerns about the influence and protection they might have received,” said Damania.

NCP leader Rupali Thombare Patil echoed Damania’s claims, stating, “Dr. Supekar, being Shashank Hagwane’s uncle, misused his position to interfere in the case. The victims were harassed and pressured.” As public outrage grows over the case, calls for an impartial and high-level investigation into all those allegedly involved, including senior officials, are intensifying.