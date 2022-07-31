I have nothing to do with any scam: Sanjay Raut on ED raid

Sanjay Raut on Sunday soon after the ED raided his residence Tweeted that the raid is a false investigation. The ED on Sunday reached Raut's residence after he missed the summons twice. The ED is questioning Sanjay Raut in connection with chawl scam.

While Raut said, "I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena."

"False action. False evidence. I will not leave Shiv Sena. Even if I die, I will not surrender. Jai Maharashtra," he added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also questioned Raut as he missed the ED summoned, he said "Why is he scared of Enforcement Directorate if he is innocent? He has all the time to give press conferences but no time to visit the probe agency office for questioning."