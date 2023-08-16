"I have zero with me at present": Sharad Pawar responds on MLA count after NCP split

In early July, a significant number of NCP MLAs joined the state government, led by Ajit Pawar, following a split in the party. It has now been a month and a half since the division. However, the exact count of MLAs aligned with the Ajit Pawar faction versus the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP remains unclear.

Furthermore, the recent secret meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar has only added to the confusion surrounding the NCP split. During a media interaction today, Sharad Pawar was asked about the number of MLAs supporting him. In his characteristic manner, Pawar responded to this inquiry.

Sharad Pawar stated, "At present, I have zero MLAs with me. In 1980, I had 54 elected MLAs and served as the leader of the opposition. During that time, Antulay was the chief minister. I went to England for 15 days, and upon my return, only five individuals, including me, remained. However, in the subsequent election, my party secured 68 MLA seats. Every individual who had left my side was defeated.”

Regarding the secret meeting with Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar stated, “This meeting was not a secret meeting. Being an elder in the Pawar family, I continue to provide advice even now. There was no political discussion during that meeting with Ajit Pawar. Concerning the plan of the Congress-Thackeray group within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Pawar mentioned it's just a matter of discussion. But this situation is not currently concrete. Sanjay Raut has given clarification on this matter,” he said.