"I made him the Chief Minister of the Army, will you? Sanjay Raut questions Eknath group

It was criticized that Sanjay Raut was responsible for the collapse of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Sanjay Raut has given a definite answer to this in the press conference this morning. "Uddhav Thackeray had promised Balasaheb that he would make Shiv Sena Chief Minister. I tried to fulfill that word. I made Shiv Sena Chief Minister. But those who are speaking against us today. Are they going to go there and make Shiv Sena Chief Minister?" said Sanjay Raut.

"Those who were given the contract to overthrow the government did it. We wish them well. The Thackeray family never had any lust for power. Sharad Pawar requested "But it was our own people who betrayed us. There is no point in talking about it now. We will now work as the best opposition party and Shiv Sena will take the skies once again", said Sanjay Raut.

"Those who are fighting against the Mahavikas Aghadi government today. They were in power for the last two and a half years. They had good accounts," Raut said.

Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the ED for questioning. Raut also said that he would go to the ED's inquiry tomorrow afternoon. "I am not afraid of any inquiry. No matter what, I am Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik. Defeat is not in my blood. I will be present for ED's inquiry tomorrow afternoon. We have the rites of passage to believe in the law," said Sanjay Raut.

