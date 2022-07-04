I never eyed on CM post: Eknath Shinde

During the speech in the assembly, new CM Eknath Shinde said "Initially, I was supposed to be made the CM in the MVA govt... But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made the CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post."

He further said "I was constantly harassed in the Mahavikas Aghadi. I was treated unfairly during the Legislative Council elections, so I rebelled against that injustice."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.