I-T raid at Aaditya Thackeray 's close aide Rahul Kanal's premises
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2022 11:23 AM2022-03-08T11:23:14+5:302022-03-08T11:27:47+5:30
An income tax raid has been carried out on the house of Rahul Kanal, a trustee of Shirdi temple. ...
An income tax raid has been carried out on the house of Rahul Kanal, a trustee of Shirdi temple. Rahul Kanal's house in Mumbai has been raided by the Income Tax Department.
Rahul Kanal, a close confidante of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and a Shirdi trustee, is currently on the radar of the Income Tax Department. Raids are underway at his residence in Mumbai. Today, the Income Tax Department has started raids in Mumbai and Pune.
Who is Rahul Kanal?
- Rahul Kanal is the trustee of Shirdi Sansthan
- Rahul Kanal is in the Yuva Sena Core Committee
- One of the faces of Team Aditya is Rahul Kanal
- Rahul Kanal's name was discussed in the list of MLAs appointed by the Governor
- He is also a member of the Education Committee of the Municipal Corporation