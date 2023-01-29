I think most people are jealous of Shah Rukh Khan': NCP leader Supriya Sule praises 'Pathaan

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule has praised Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's looks in the film 'Pathaan.' During a conversation with a Youtube channel, the politician said that Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone are 'looking fabulous' in the film. 'Shah Rukh Khan is the superstar of India. I am just envious of how good he is looking in that movie. I think most people are jealous of him,' said Supriya Sule. She also added that she would not defend politicians slamming 'Pathaan.'

December 2022, after the Pathaan song Besharam Rang was released, Narottam Mishra had threatened to ban the movie in Madhya Pradesh. He had objected to Deepika Padukone wearing an orange swimsuit in the song. In following weeks, many other political leaders and organisations voiced objections against Pathaan, which alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika, also features John Abraham. The film was released on January 25, and has broken multiple box office records ever since. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. As per trade analysts and film exhibitors, Pathaan's domestic net collection will easily cross ₹225 crore over the first extended weekend and ₹300 crore in a week. As per the Yash Raj Films, the production banner, Pathaan grossed ₹200 crore worldwide in two days of its release.