I think Uddhav Thackeray needs a psychiatrist: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharastra, responded to Uddhav Thackeray's taint remark and said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader needed a psychiatrist.

Devendra Fadnavis, said I think my old friend and today's political rival Uddhav Thackeray needs a psychiatrist. Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ignited a political conflict with his recent speech in Nagpur, where he referred to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a 'taint.' This has further intensified the ongoing rivalry between Thackeray's party and the saffron party. The disagreement escalated to the point where BJP youth workers even vandalized Thackeray's banner.

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP leader for becoming a negative influence on Nagpur by forming an alliance with the NCP, despite consistently stating that he would never do so.