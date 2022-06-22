"I was forcibly given an injection" Nitin Deshmukh accuses Shinde of 'Kidnapping Him'

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh who has returned to the party has made a big statement on the kidnapping of MLAs by Eknath Shinde, he said "Since Eknath Shinde was our group leader, I got into his car but we were taken to Surat. I kept trying to escape but there was a lot of police bandobast as if I was a terrorist. Finally, I managed to get out of the hotel at 3 am but I was stuffed into a car by the police and taken to a hospital where I was forcibly given an injection."

Also, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made major allegations on BJP he said “Without the support of the BJP, kidnapping of MLAs was not possible. Shiv Sena is used to such a type of litmus test. Those who join the Sena, take life-long oath to protect the party’s ethics. What Nitin Deshmukh said, I think many MLAs think the same way that they have been kidnapped.”

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".