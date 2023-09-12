"I will continue my hunger strike until Maratha reservation order is issued": Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stated on Tuesday that he will persist with his hunger strike until the government issues an order providing reservation to his community in Maharashtra. Jarange, 40 years old, has been on an indefinite fast since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

"I will continue my fast until the state government comes with an order offering reservation to the Maratha community. I would be the only protester who forced the state government to take back its faulty order. I want a permanent solution to this mess," Jarange told reporters at the protest site in Jalna.

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over an all-party meeting in Mumbai in response to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange. Following the meeting, Shinde announced that all parties in attendance had passed a resolution requesting Jarange to withdraw his hunger strike. The CM further declared the withdrawal of police cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district, which has been the epicentre of the latest round of agitation on this issue. Additionally, he announced the suspension of three police officials who were involved in a lathi-charge against quota agitators in Jalna earlier this month, as per reports.

Shinde on Monday said, "Maharashtra is a progressive state. We want harmony and peace among all communities. All parties passed a resolution requesting Manoj Jarange to withdraw his fast. I personally request him to call off his fast. The state government needs time to complete the procedure to make decisions (on quota issue)."

"The Justice Shinde Committee has held its first meeting and has been given one month to submit a report. The government has also agreed to most of the demands made by Jarange. I appeal to protesting people to end their agitation. Jarange is not making any personal demands...he is doing it for his community, but it will take some time for the (quota) issue to be resolved," Shinde said.

A five-member panel, led by retired Judge Sandeep Shinde, has been established to formulate the Standard Operating Procedure, encompassing the legal and administrative framework, for issuing caste certificates to Maratha community members, historically referred to as Kunbis and now part of the OBCs as per Nizam-era documents. This initiative will enable Marathas from the Marathwada region to access reservation benefits under the OBC category. The committee, appointed by the state government, has commenced its work and requires some time to complete its task, as stated by the CM.