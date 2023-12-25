I will ensure Amol Kolhe is defeated: Ajit Pawar

The ongoing clash between NCP faction leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, and Amol Kolhe seems unending. Previously, Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with Kolhe's performance in his constituency. In contrast, Kolhe positioned himself as a "small worker" within the party, refraining from directly responding to Pawar's comments and expressing respect for his senior.

The feud continues as Pawar has now issued a fresh challenge to Amol Kolhe, asserting that he will defeat him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Shirur Constituency. The rivalry between the two leaders persists, setting the stage for an intense political contest in the region.

Pawar expressed confidence that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would field a candidate in the Shirur constituency. He also confidently stated that the NCP would win, and he would defeat the current MP Amol Kolhe. "Kolhe didn't get an NCP ticket and relied on someone else's support for his initial election. He resigned from Parliament after six months and hasn't been seen in the constituency for five years. Now, he's feeling the pressure," Pawar asserted. Pawar promised a strong NCP candidate in Shirur and declared, "I always do what I say. I will defeat Amol Kolhe."

Meanwhile On Monday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced an investigation into a land-use conversion issue involving the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The problem came to light during the winter session of the state legislature when opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised concerns about a reserved land plot in Wakad being transferred to a private developer. Pawar confirmed that he had requested information from PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh and personally examined the related documents. "I've talked to the municipal commissioner and the secretary of the urban development department," Pawar said. "Others who looked at the documents are also concerned about it."

Pawar stated his intention to travel to Mumbai for further discussions with officials and assured that the state government has the authority to suspend the land transfer decision if any wrongdoing is found. "If there's a problem, we'll stop the decision. If not, there's no need to stop it," Pawar explained.