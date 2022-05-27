I will not contest Rajya Sabha election: Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who entered the fray with the intention of contesting as an independent from the sixth Rajya Sabha seat, has decided to not contest the elections. Sambhaji Raje today held a press conference where he announced that he won't be contesting elections.

As neither the BJP nor the Mahavikas Aghadi has given him support. He also said that he had proposed to declare his candidature as an independent candidate sponsored by Mahavikas Aghadi. But word given by the Chief Minister was broken, this was not expected from him, he said.

The Chief Minister still wants me to join Shiv Sena, but I refused, he added.