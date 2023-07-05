"I will provide a detailed answer when the time comes," says on joining Ajit Pawar's faction

Ajit Pawar has caused a major upheaval within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in rebellion. Numerous NCP MLAs, MPs, and leaders have aligned themselves with Ajit Pawar. Alongside Ajit Pawar, nine NCP MLAs have taken the oath as ministers. All the leaders who were considered close to Ajit Pawar have followed his path.

However, the surprising inclusion of former Union minister Praful Patel, who was regarded as Sharad Pawar's most trusted associate, alongside Ajit Pawar, has raised significant concerns and questions. People are eager to know how Praful Patel ended up supporting Ajit Pawar. Today, Praful Patel himself has addressed this matter, adding further to the ongoing discussions.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has convened a meeting today, inviting all his MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers to attend. During the meeting, Praful Patel addressed the attendees, expressing his support for Ajit Pawar and emphasizing the party's long-term vision. He mentioned the curiosity surrounding his presence on the current stage instead of the other platform. People across the country, especially in Maharashtra, are seeking an answer to this question. However, Praful Patel mentioned that he won't provide an answer today and that the appropriate time for addressing this matter will come in the future.

Praful Patel stated, "I will provide you with a detailed answer to this question when the time comes. I will make the necessary disclosure that you require. Today, Chhagan Bhujbal has given a hint regarding it. Dhananjay Munde and Sunil Tatkare have also mentioned it. I will discuss it in detail. We will definitely have a discussion about it at some point, and you will receive your answer."