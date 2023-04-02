I&B minister Anurag Thakur to address Lokmat National Media Conclave in Nagpur today

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be speaking at the Lokmat National Media Conclave here on April 2. The conclave is on the topic `Is Indian media completely polarised?’, said a release by Lokmat Media on Thursday.

The event has been organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Media Group Jawaharlal Darda alias ‘Babuji’ and golden jubilee of the Lokmat Nagpur edition, it said. Chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda will preside over the event.

In 2021, the Nagpur edition of the iconic Lokmat newspaper is celebrated its golden jubilee year. Celebrated for its groundbreaking journalism and tireless contributions to the Indian news ecosystem, the Lokmat group has played an influential role in the Indian growth story. The strength of the Lokmat group lies in the fact that they have a strong presence, not just at a larger state level but also a very strong connection regionally through its city editions. The network has a direct impact on people’s lives through its dedicated editions in all major cities.