ICS Psychology Exam of 12th Standard Postponed

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to postpone the Class 12 psychology exam scheduled for March 27 after it was found that a bunch of question papers had gone missing from an examination centre. The exam will now be held on April 4 at 2 pm. The sudden cancellation of the exams the previous day has left the students in a quandary.



This is the second instance of sudden postponement of exams in this manner. Earlier, the class 12 Chemistry exam scheduled for February 26 was cancelled. It was held on March 21. Even then, there was a lot of talk about paper leaks. The psychology exam has since been cancelled.