Identical twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur

Identical twin sisters, who work as IT engineers in Mumbai, married the same man on Friday in Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District, Maharashtra. The man's and the girls' families have approved of the 'controversial' union. According to reports, the marriage was solemnised in the Solapur district's Akluj village.

Pinky and Rinky, identical twins work as IT engineers in Mumbai. As they had lived together in the same home since they were young, the two sisters reportedly made the decision to wed Atul. The family got in touch with the groom, who was identified as Atul and was a Malshiras taluka resident. Following the death of their father a few days ago, the daughters were living with their mother. Once the mother fell ill the two sisters started traveling to the hospital in Atul's car. Atul got close to the two young women during this time, as per a report in Marathi online daily Maharashtra Times.