If 16 MLAs disqualified then Shinde govt will definitely fall: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil said I feel if the 16 MLAs are disqualified, then the Shinde government will definitely fall. There is a possibility that the remaining MLAs with the Shinde group might join Uddhav Thackeray. There is also a possibility that since Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is the largest party in numbers the Governor may approach them and if they have numbers then they could form government.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the Election Commission's (EC) decision to allot the Shiv Sena name and its symbol to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a prospective decision and not restropective.

After a meeting with some officials in the Vidhan Bhavan, Narwekar also said the decision on disqualification of 16 MLAs including CM Shinde will start from the point of which faction was representing the actual Shiv Sena in July 2022.

In its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric tussle that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra last year, the Supreme Court said it can’t reinstate the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he chose to resign without facing the floor test.