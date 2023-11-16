"If govt fails to take decision by Dec 24, then we will...": warns Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, currently on a statewide tour of Maharashtra since November 15, declared on Thursday that if the state government doesn't respond to his demands by his December 24 deadline, he will initiate his next agitation in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters in Solapur district, Jarange-Patil expressed the Maratha community's confidence in securing reservation. He criticized the governments that have been in power in Maharashtra for neglecting the Marathas and hiding their proof of identity. According to him, as this evidence surfaces, the government is apprehensive. He stated, "We are getting reservation now. If we do not get it, our next agitation will be in Mumbai."

Jarange-Patil emphasized that after December 24, the government will not be granted any further time. He plans to announce his stance post that deadline, adding, "If by December 24, the government fails to take a decision, we will decide our future course of action on December 25."

Expressing faith in the government, Jarange-Patil highlighted the importance of support and proof for enacting laws. He mentioned “Now, Kunbi caste records are being found in big numbers which can help the government in making the law. I have faith in the government”.

Addressing tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities, Jarange-Patil noted that only a few OBC leaders are attempting to create problems. “Only a couple of OBC leaders are seeking to create a problem…The OBC community has realised that records of the Maratha community being in the OBC category are being found and therefore, they have no problem with it. The OBC community understands this very well. They believe that Marathas should get their rightful reservation but a handful of OBC leaders are trying to provoke people for their political convenience,” he said.

Previously on a fast-unto-death protest since October 25, demanding prompt Maratha reservation, Jarange-Patil withdrew his hunger strike earlier this month. He agreed to wait until the end of December for the government to address his concerns.