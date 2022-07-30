'If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis removed from Maharashtra', Mumbai will have no money says, Governor BS Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari said Mumbai will not remain the financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Mumbai, Thane.The governor made the comments on Friday in Mumbai's Andheri where a chowk was named after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari. Speaking at the event, the governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said wherever they go, they contribute to the development of the place by creating hospitals, schools etc.

The statement has sparked a huge controversy in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slamming the Governor for his irresponsible statements. Sanjay Raut urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to at least condemn the statements made by the governor. He also shared the video and asked social media users to listen to how the governor 'hurt' the Marathi pride.The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored chief minister is in power, Sanjay Raut said. "CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Sanjay Raut tweeted.In the video shared by Raut, BS Koshyari said, “I keep telling people sometimes that If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra -- especially from Mumbai and Thane, then you will have no money left."Congress leader Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said the insult of the Marathi people by the governor of Maharashtra is terrible.



