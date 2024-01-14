“If He Wants…”: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Responds to Milind Deora’s Joining of Shiv Sena

Milind Deora, who resigned from the Congress, is expected to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later today. Deora, the son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, announced his resignation through a social media post. "I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he said in a post on X.

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party.



— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

Responding to Deora's joining the party, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said his party would welcome him if he chooses to do so. "I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," Shinde said, as quoted by the ANI.

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Milind Deora arrives at the office of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Milind Deora arrives at the office of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.



— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Deora's resignation from Congress brought a sharp reaction from party leaders, "It will have no affect. One Milind Deora will go, but lakhs of other Milind Deoras would join us. It will not affect our organisation at all," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while taunting junior Deora.

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, a Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chosen the timing of junior Deora's resignation to manage the headlines to counter the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding that Deora's resignation would not affect anything. "Obviously all this was a farce, and he had made up his mind to leave. The timing of the announcement of his departure was clearly determined by the PM," Ramesh told PTI.

"I recall my long years of association with Murli Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties but was a stalwart Congressman who ALWAYS stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

I recall my long years of association with MURLI Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congressman who ALWAYS stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin.



— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 14, 2024

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also reacted to Deora's resignation and said it would be a big loss for both Maharashtra Congress and Mumbai Congress. "...I think this is a big loss for both Maharashtra Congress and Mumbai Congress. As a political analyst, I would like to say one thing to Uddhav Thackeray. Statements, particularly made by Sanjay Raut, have continuously caused damage to the MVA Government and INDIA Alliance...So, I hope that Uddhav Thackeray can rein in Sanjay Raut..." he said, as quoted by ANI.

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule says, "...It's unfortunate that BJP has to constantly import people from a completely different ideology to strengthen their party..."

On Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, she says, "Good wishes to Rahul Gandhi for all his hard work for his Nyay Yatra which is for spreading love and working according to the constitution of India..."

#WATCH | On Milind Deora's resignation from Congress, NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule says, "...It's unfortunate that BJP has to constantly import people from a completely different ideology to strengthen their party..."



— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Milind Deora dealt a blow to the Congress by resigning just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His decision was reportedly influenced by dissatisfaction over seat-sharing discussions between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state.

Milind Deora has served as the union minister of state for communications and information technology and shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He has also served as the former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).