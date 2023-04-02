If Modi ji has done any wrong thing then it should be written, says, Sudhir Mungantiwar

Lokmat National Media Conclave' is being organized today on the occasion of birth centenary of senior freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda and Golden Jubilee year of Lokmat Nagpur edition. The theme of the event, being organized at Hotel Center Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, is 'Has the Indian media been completely polarised?'

Speaking at the National Conclave, Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs, Forest and Fisheries Minister K Sudhir Mungantiwar said that there is no water from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Sudhir Mungantiwar further added, "When I was a student of journalism, I learned one thing from my teachers. I learned that if a doctor gives wrong medicine, only one person gets harmed. But if a journalist gives wrong information, it will have a wrong effect There is a possibility of it happening on the whole society. The responsibility of the journalist is therefore very important for the society. Modi ji is in the heart of some journalists and in the mind of some. If Modi ji has done any wrong thing then it should be written."Sudhir Mungantiwar further said that while doing journalism, many times he had a dirty vision of himself.

Sudhir Mungantiwar said that talking about taking the country forward, talking about environment, talking about health and diet and talking about women's rights is not polarizing. He said that I do not believe in complete polarization of the media. Sudhir Mungantiwar also thanked Lokmat Media Group Chairman Vijay Darda for organizing the 'Lokmat National Media Conclave'.