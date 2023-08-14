If Priyanka Gandhi contests LS polls from Varanasi, she will defeat Modi, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then she will win for sure."Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP," Mr Raut said.

The political situation in India is changing rapidly, and Congress is getting support from the people. If Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fights from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi will find it difficult to win the election, and Priyanka may edge over him,” Raut said. He also criticised PM Modi for blaming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for breaking the alliance ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. “PM Modi in a meeting of MPs from Maharashtra said that Thackeray broke the alliance in 2014. He is lying as all in Maharashtra knows that the then BJP leader Eknath Khadse called Thackeray and informed him of the BJP’s decision to break the alliance,” Raut added.