If Seema Haider doesn't return to Pak, India will face 26/11-like terror attack"

Mumbai Police have initiated an extensive search operation following a threatening phone call received by the Mumbai Traffic Police, indicating a potential recurrence of a terror attack similar to the events of 26/11. Investigation to trace the sender of the WhatsApp messages that allegedly came from a mobile number associated with a foreign country is underway, police officers said.

“We are trying to find the origin of the messages and if any mischief was played to hide the actual location of the sender by using something like VoIP (voice over internet protocol),” a crime branch officer said.The messages, which were in Urdu, read, “If Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan India will be destroyed. Be ready for a 26/11-like attack. The Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it.”On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives carried out a coordinated attack in Mumbai, killing 164 people and injuring several others. Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan, illegally entered India via Nepal with her four children after she fell in love with a Hindu man through PUBG Mobile. The couple started living together in Greater Noida.