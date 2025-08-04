"If We Two Brothers Can Unite After 20 Years Then...": Raj Thackeray Address MNS Workers Ahead of Local Body Polls

Ahead of Municipal and local bodies election Raj Thackeray took meeting with office bearers. MNS leader explained the political scenario and gave advice to the workers for upcoming elections. While talking to office bearers, Thackeray said that if we brothers (Uddhav-Raj) can come together after 20 years, then whey are you guys fighting with each others. He also asked workers to be ready and start preparing for the municipal elections.

Raj Thackeray emphasized the importance of carefully reviewing voter lists and ensuring collaboration with veteran party members. Drawing a parallel to his own reunion with his brother after 20 years, Thackeray urged office bearers to set aside disagreements and work together harmoniously. He advised the workers to focus on unity and cooperation in their election preparations and to increase their engagement with the public. Thackeray's address to the workers lasted approximately 30-40 minutes.

Even tough Raj Thackeray talked about the Thackeray-brothers working together, he didn't give any indication about the Thackeray brothers contesting the elections together. However, he gave guidance on how his MNS workers will move forward. Meanwhile workers agreed to the instructions given by Raj Thackeray. Thackeray also said that we should also pay attention to how we behave.

Also Read: Supreme Court Allows Sunil Shukla to Approach Bombay HC Seeking FIR Against Raj Thackeray, Derecognition of MNS Party

Former office bearers were candidates, some are sitting at home. You do not like it, do not agree, but that party worker is yours. You should take that worker with you. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar informed the media that Raj Thackeray had instructed the workers to trust him.