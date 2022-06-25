'If you have courage, ask for votes by taking your father's name', Uddhav Thackeray attacks Eknath Shinde

If you have the courage, ask for votes in the name of your own father, in such words Shiv Sena party chief and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has attacked the rebel leader Eknath Shinde. He also accused Eknath Shinde of being a slave and becoming a Nath. Uddhav Thackeray had yesterday challenged the rebels to live without using Shiv Sena and Thackeray's name. Later today, news came that the Shinde group had decided on the name Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray is angry with the new name of Shinde group.

The meeting of Shiv Sena's national executive was held at Shiv Sena Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, Minister Subhash Desai, MP Anil Desai, Minister Anil Parab, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Neelam Gorhe and other leaders. In the same executive meeting, Uddhav Thackeray strongly attacked Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs.

Don't use Balasaheb Thackeray's name. If you have the courage, ask for votes using your father's name. Uddhav Thackeray criticized Eknath Shinde in such harsh words. The Shinde group has decided on the name Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray. An announcement is expected this evening. Shiv Sena has also entered action mode after the role of Shinde group. Shiv Sena has written a letter to the Election Commission to the effect that no one should be allowed to use Balasaheb Thackeray's name.

Meanhile, Shiv Sainiks have been ordered to gather at Sena Bhavan. It is being said that Shiv Sena is preparing for a big demonstration. An important meeting of the National Executive of Shiv Sena was held at Shiv Sena Bhavan today. The Chief Minister was speaking at this time. Those present in the Shiv Sena executive demanded not to take back the traitors, demanded Uddhav Thackeray. Replying to this, Uddhav Thackeray said that he would not take them back.

