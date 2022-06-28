"Ignorance is a kind of death" says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde's revolt has caused a stir in the politics of the state. Today is the eighth day of the power struggle in the state. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs. All the MLAs are staying at a hotel in Guwahati. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.

After Eknath Shinde's revolt, several MLAs from the Shinde faction have openly leveled serious allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Against this backdrop, Sanjay Raut is seen tweeting and criticizing the rebel MLAs every day.

Even today, Sanjay Raut has tweeted to the Shinde group. Sanjay Raut has tweeted a Shayari saying "Ignorance is a kind of death, and ignorant people are moving corpses," revealing his statement that the bodies of 40 people would come from Guwahati.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline till July 12 to reply to the disqualification notice issued by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal to 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena's splinter group. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his associates rushed to the Supreme Court against the notice. As the next hearing on his petition will be held on July 11, it seems that the cloud of political instability in Maharashtra will not dissipate soon.

While the political atmosphere in the state is heating up, on the other hand, the investigation of political leaders by the Central Investigation Agency is underway. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the ED to appear for questioning today. However, Sanjay Raut is likely to be absent for questioning today. Due to some pre-arranged events, Sanjay Raut will not be present for questioning today. Sanjay Raut has been summoned for questioning in the correspondence case.